UFU would like you to join the Member’s Portal!

Once logged into the portal you can access and update your account, contacts and commodity information that we currently hold about you. Please check over the data and update it where necessary. Having accurate data helps us to understand our membership better. For example, letting us know the commodities that you farm enables us to bring you industry specific news that is relevant to you and your business.

Over the next few months we will be emailing members by county to invite them to register and log into the portal. Please take a minute to click the link in your invite email and check the information we hold for you as if it is incorrect you may be missing out on important policy updates or any new offers we have available to members. If we do not currently have an email address for you, please contact UFU HQ with your email address on 028 9037 0222.