UK blackcurrant harvest arrives two weeks early after record-breaking spring

The UK’s blackcurrant harvest is well underway two weeks ahead of schedule following the warmest and driest spring on record.

Growers across the country are reporting a strong, high-quality crop, with the first fruit being picked on June 25, marking one of the earliest harvests in recent memory, and some farmers have already finished.

Unusually, the season began in Herefordshire and Gloucestershire, rather than the typical early-harvest counties of Kent and East Anglia, highlighting a shift in regional growing patterns.

Despite extreme weather, including prolonged dry spells and intense heatwaves in June and July, yields have held up, with many growers reporting harvests slightly above the national average.

Two harvesters ran early in the morning to beat the July heat as the blackcurrant harvest got underway in Herefordshire.

“This year’s spring brought more sunshine hours than the whole of 2024,” said Jo Hilditch, Chairperson of the Blackcurrant Foundation. “That helped ensure a strong fruit set and a high sugar level in the fruit. The winter provided sufficient chill hours to support even bud break, resulting in a consistently ripening crop, which is ideal for quality. But the ongoing water stress challenged growers across the country. The recent intense summer heat has been scorching and tiring for the fruit and the pickers alike. Thanks to the vigorous growth from last year’s wet conditions and strategic use of irrigation, we’ve come through with an excellent crop.”

A highlight of the season has been the performance of two new varieties Ben Lui and Ben Macdui. Bred for climate resilience by the James Hutton Institute in partnership with Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I, both varieties have impressed with their ability to deliver consistently large, flavour-rich berries under pressure.

“Seeing Ben Lui and Ben Macdui deliver such strong results in a challenging season is incredibly encouraging," said Harriet Prosser, Agronomist at Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I. "These varieties were bred with climate volatility in mind, and this year has really tested them. Their performance reinforces the value of long-term R&D and our commitment to future-proofing blackcurrant production in the UK.”

Today, over 90% of all British-grown blackcurrants go into making Ribena, one of the UK’s most iconic soft drinks. The rest supports a growing demand for frozen berries, cordials, jams, and craft beverages.

As the climate continues to shift, this season has underlined the vital role of innovation, resilience, and sustainable farming in protecting the future of British fruit.