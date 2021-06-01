UK breeders invest a whopping Aus$42,000 in top Hereford bull

Hereford bull, Mawarra Influential, has been purchased by a syndicate including two UK breeders for AUS$42,000

EL Lewis and son of Haven Herefords, Herefordshire and PRJ and LR Vincent of Pulham Herefords, Norfolk teamed up with Australia’s Graham Genetics to purchase the bull online from the national Hereford show and sale, Wodonga, Victoria where it was a class winner.

With a particularly strong demand for Hereford cattle in the UK currently, Influential ticked all the boxes for the breeders for phenotype and strong EBVs backed up by excellent growth and eye muscle raw data.

Edward Lewis said: “Influential’s sire Evolution was seen by my son Ben at Mawarra Herefords in 2017. I saw him for myself as a calf in February 2020 prior to the World Hereford Conference in New Zealand and noted him as a top prospect.

“When Phillip Vincent and I saw how he had progressed into a standout young sire, we knew the opportunity could not to be missed, but we had to bid strongly to beat off tough competition.”