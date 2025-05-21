UK-EU deal boost for NI farmers

News

NORTHERN Ireland farmers are set to reap the benefits of a new deal struck between the European Union and the UK.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After years of negative and damaging fallout from Brexit, the Province’s agriculture sector stands to gain from a new UK-EU Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agreement which will see an end to some of the most annoying and illogical burdens farmers and horticulturists had had to deal with.

The controversial ‘Irish Sea border’ will not disappear entirely but checks and red tape associated with the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be greatly reduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time, the Province has retained its special status of being able to export to EU countries without friction.

The deal, which has been widely welcomed, was described by the Ulster Farmers’ Union as a “major step forward” for Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry.

It will see the removal of routine SPS checks and paperwork on goods moving from GB to Northern Ireland, will reduce red tape for businesses and ease trade burdens that have existed since the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

UFU president William Irvine said: “This is a significant breakthrough. A huge amount of work has gone in at UFU level over many years to get to this point. The majority of what we have been lobbying for is now reflected in this agreement. It brings real, long-term certainty for our members and the wider agri-food industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An end to burdensome SPS paperwork, removal of checks on goods moving to Northern Ireland, inclusion of second-hand machinery, progress on the movement of live cattle, pesticide regulations and rules on organics – these are all key wins.”

The agreement does not include veterinary medicines – which are currently not classified as SPS.

However, with the process of resetting the UK’s relationship with the EU only beginning, and the promise of more measures to ease tensions yet to come, it has raised hopes that a resolution to the veterinary medicines issue will be found swiftly.

“This deal isn’t going to remove all obstacles overnight – it will take up to 18 months to implement, and much of the content will be complex and require further clarification,” said Mr Irvine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s a step in the right direction. We must now get into the detail and ensure it delivers in practice.”

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said the deal represented “significant progress toward an improved EU UK relationship which can only be positive for Northern Irelands economy”.

“Retail NI hope that the SPS deal will dramatically reduce Irish Sea border friction and checks which will be good news for our members and most importantly for consumers,” he added.

The European Union remains the UK’s most important market for agri-food exports, with, on average, 79% of our beef, 37% of pork, 94% of sheep meat and 78% of our cheese being sold to the EU over 2022-2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) says the EU market still offers even more opportunities for UK exports of premium red meat and halal products in the future.

Sarah Baker, AHDB Head of Economics, said: “Since leaving the EU, added trade friction has disproportionately impacted SME export businesses most notably with the amount of red tape creating challenges around groupage. Export Health Certificate (EHC) cost has also added an extra financial burden across the industry.

“The EU market is and will remain our key trading partner due to our proximity to market and established supply chains. Any agreement that lowers trade friction, smoothing trade between the UK and the EU would be good news for UK agricultural exporters.”

UK Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said the government wanted more British produce on shelves across Europe.

“This reset with the EU is long overdue and stripping away onerous checks is exactly the kind of boost our specialist food producers need to get on and build their businesses.”