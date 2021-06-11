UK growers primed for another strong 2021 cherry season

Cherry picker Steliyana Cherneva picks the first cherries of the season at AC Hulme & Sons near Canterbury.

The figures are from Love Fresh Cherries, Britain’s largest representative trade body for British and imported cherries in the UK.

Just short of last year’s bumper 6,000 ton harvest due to early frosts, the British Cherry industry, via Love Fresh Cherries, is predicting another year of good availability for retailers and consumers alike.

With UK growers producing cherries across the country including in Kent, Staffordshire, Hampshire, Lincolnshire and Essex, Love Fresh Cherries says that consumers will start to see British cherries in stores from mid-June, building to the main peak of the harvest from early July through to August.

Late season fruit will come from Hereford and Scotland, meaning good availability of UK cherries for shoppers, all the way through to late September.

Favourable conditions from the good winter chill, has led growers to anticipate another high-quality crop amongst most varieties, with an abundance of large and juicy fruit.

Matt Hancock Love Fresh Cherries spokesperson, said: “All the signs are in place for another promising 2021 British cherry crop, as demand for fresh cherries continues to grow, with around 20million kg of cherries enjoyed across the country last year.

“Despite, the relatively unusual stormy weather and cooler spring temperatures, causing a delay in earlier varieties like Merchant and Grace Star, this has had no impact on fruit quality so far.