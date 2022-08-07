UK Seafood Fund is helping to grow the local fishing industry

Renowned for a variety of shellfish including crab, lobster, scallops and langoustine, as well as fish such as mackerel, herring and monkfish, a diverse array of seafood is harvested around Northern Ireland’s coastline every day.

It’s why continuing to invest and grow this remarkable industry is so important. If we want to have a productive and sustainable aquaculture sector to compete on the world stage we need to understand the ecological impact, have well-trained people and the right facilities in place.

Our £100 million UK Seafood Fund is helping to do just this. We are improving infrastructure, developing sustainable approaches to reduce fishing’s environmental impact, and levelling up our coastal communities across the UK. To ensure that we are able to really transform the industry I have extended the Fund by a year so that it will now close in March 2025.

Chris McGonigle

Just this week we are launching the first round of the Skills and Training scheme to provide up to £5 million to improve the delivery of training across the UK and the latest round of the Fisheries Industry Science Partnership (FISP) scheme with individual awards of up to £1 million available.

We are also now able to announce the successful bidders from the previous round of FISP, which brings together industry and research organisations to promote sustainable fisheries.

The FISP scheme is already funding a number of innovative research projects in Northern Ireland.

For example, the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute Northern Ireland is working in partnership with SafetyNet Technologies to investigate how artificial lights can change fish behaviour, making lobster and squid trawls more selective and subsequently more sustainable for our oceans.

And in the latest FISP funding awards announced today, Ulster University has received funding for a research project that will draw on technologies such as pressure sensors, high-frequency seafloor acoustics and towed video cameras to increase understanding of fishing gear interactions with the seabed. This will hopefully reduce negative impacts on the seafloor and protect our marine environment.

It is research like this that will provide the evidence and backbone to inform key decisions and innovative approaches as we support a profitable fishing and seafood sector that protects our marine environment.