Ukes from across the Lagan Valley to perform at the Ballance House
From noon until at least 4pm music from the Ukes and then Glenavy Accordion Band will put a spring in the step of visitors of all ages.
Autumn apple sales, Kiwi sausage sizzles, sold out craft fair and wood turning plus the L’il Magic Show and kids play zone make this an affordable treat for families of all ages. Just £5 for adults, £1.50 for under 14s and free to pre schoolers.
With the added rural attraction of an outdoor display of farm machinery from before the innovations wrought by Harry Ferguson.
The Ballance House, community hub of the Ulster New Zealand Trust, also offers a much favoured tea barn and interactive exhibition. A tribute to John Ballance, who left this Lisburn Rd, Glenavy farm to become NZ prime Minister in 1891. A land he ensured was the first to offer votes to women.
For details browse www.theballancehouse.com.