Despite the invasion by Russian troops which began in February this year, Ukrainian farmers across the country have continued to grow food, look after their animals and secure their livelihoods.

Speaking via video at last night’s Farmers Weekly Awards ceremony, held at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London, Andrii Dykun, chairman of the Ukrainian Agri Council, accepted the award on behalf of all Ukrainian farmers and thanked the UK for its support.

Mr Dykun explained many Ukrainian farmers had lost everything, “particularly farmers in occupied territories who have experienced Russian soldiers destroying farms, stealing machinery and equipment and preventing farmers from sowing their crops”, he said.

Presenting the award last night, National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters said: “No one has earned this award more than the farmers of Ukraine who have endured eight months of hell since the Russian invasion began.

“We often describe farmers as a community. More often than not we mean a British community. But this has been a time where farmers have demonstrated we are a global community as we all want to show support for our fellow farmers in Ukraine who are going through an ordeal which we in Britain find impossible to imagine.

“It’s true that we are facing unprecedented inflationary challenges at home, but we are not seeing our livestock bombed and burnt alive, our fields becoming landmine death traps - and we’re not facing the horror of whether our friends and family will make it through the day. The horrific war in Ukraine has also exposed many countries, including the UK, that have failed to take the role of food production and food security seriously.