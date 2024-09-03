Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s biggest textile craft show arrives in Northern Ireland for the first time ever this November.

The highly anticipated Knitting & Stitching Show is the perfect platform for crafters to shop, learn and connect with fellow makers.

With a winning combination of quality craft exhibitors, workshops, demonstrations and inspiring textile art galleries, the K&S show takes place at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast from Thursday 7th November to Sunday 10th November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featuring over 140 crafting workshops and 100 brands to shop from, the event will include cross stitch, embroidery, knitting and crochet, dressmaking, sewing, patchwork & quilting and everything in between.

Group of visitors shopping for crochet wool

The K&S event launched in London in 1991, closely followed by launches in Harrogate and Dublin in the mid 90s. Over a 30-year period, The Knitting & Stitching Shows have grown to become the market leading consumer textiles exhibition in the UK.

The Knitting & Stitching Show in Belfast will be the fifth event in Immediate Live’s successful craft portfolio (including The Festival of Quilts, Stitch Festival and K&S Shows in London and Harrogate) and each offering a creative wonderland for crafty folk to indulge in.

Visit theknittingandstitchingshow.com to explore all the events taking place and get your tickets now.