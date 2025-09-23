UK’s largest textile craft event heading back to Northern Ireland for second year

The Knit + Stitch Show will take place from November 13-16 at the The Eikon Exhibition Centre outside Lisburn.

THE organisers of the UK’s largest craft show have issued an invite to makers and businesses to take part in this year’s event as it returns to Northern Ireland.

The Knit + Stitch Show will take place from November 13-16 at the The Eikon Exhibition Centre outside Lisburn, the epicentre of the Province’s once thriving linen heartland.

Responding to feedback from last year’s inaugural show, organisers are introducing bespoke platforms to enable artisan makers and textile craft businesses to take part and showcase their work.

New for this year will be the Knit Lounge, hosted by Inspiring Yarns, and a dedicated Yarn Village promoting independent yarn dyers and producers. Organisers are keen for local yarn companies and wool providers to get in touch to secure their place in this dedicated feature.

There is also still time to enter the Christmas Jumper Competition, another new feature for 2025 in place of the dressmaking competition. Deadline for entries is 11.50pm (GMT) on October 6 with finalists displayed at the show and modelled on the catwalk.

Organisers are asking knitters and crocheters to create a Christmas themed jumper bursting at the seams with festive cheer – the more creative, the better!

In addition to more than 100 craft exhibitors and over 150 workshops, there will be an enhanced focus on knitting and crocheting with 14 knitting exhibitors already signed up to

attend. Other new exhibitors this year include Black Sheep, Fantastic Ribbons, Italian Buttons and What The Fabric.

Following the success of last year’s show, organisers are confident the 2025 event will be bigger and better. They’ve even installed a Prosecco Bar so visitors can raise a glass and enjoy a good ‘yarn’.

Visit https://www.knitandstitchshow.co.uk/northernireland/whats-on-pr/ to find out how you can take part in this year’s show and to enter the Christmas Jumper competition.