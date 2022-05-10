Ulster Bank delighted to continue Balmoral Show partnership

This will be our 13th Show as principal sponsor and while 13 may be an unlucky number for some, everyone at Ulster Bank feels honoured to be a proud partner of what is now a truly world-class event.

In many ways, this year’s Balmoral Show has an extra special feel to it. After two years of lockdown and a reduced event in 2021, it is wonderful to return to a full-scale show this year and I must pay tribute to all of the hard work and efforts by the RUAS to keep everyone safe and ensure that the spirit of Balmoral could live on, even when we couldn’t gather together.

At its heart, the Balmoral Show is a celebration of our local agriculture sector which, thanks to the talented growers and producers working in this industry, has put Northern Ireland on the map and cemented its reputation as a leading food destination on the world stage.

Ulster Bank recognises the immense contribution this industry makes to our wider economy and as such, remains strongly committed to supporting it both through the funds we have available to lend and the expertise of our team. Given the very real problems associated with climate change, right now we are particularly focused on working with agri-food firms to make the transition to cleaner business practices and have introduced a number of propositions to help these companies fulfil their green ambitions. If you are interested in learning more about what help is available to you, come and talk to us at our stand where our teams will be based during the four days of the Show.

With so much to see and do across the Showgrounds, we understand visitors to Balmoral Park may welcome a rest and so I am pleased to invite you into the Ulster Bank marquee for a complimentary tea or coffee, a comfortable seat, and the chance to rest and recharge for a while. I would also encourage you to make use of this opportunity to speak with our dedicated Business Managers and skilled retail colleagues who will be available to showcase some of our new digital banking solutions; designed to bring better connectivity and convenience to you, your family, and your business.

Let me finish by wishing each and every one of you a very enjoyable visit to the Balmoral Show and reiterating just how fortunate it feels to be able to come together once again for what remains the standout event in the local agricultural calendar.