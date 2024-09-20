Ulster Bank staff who participated in the Dragon Boat Race to raise money for the Northern Ireland Hospice.

STAFF at Ulster Bank have kickstarted their 2024 fundraising campaign by sponsoring the Northern Ireland Hospice’s Dragon Boat Race.

The event took place on Friday and Saturday, September 13-14, and saw hundreds of people compete with their families, clubs and businesses as they raced along the River Lagan in a bid to become the Dragon Boat Race Champion for 2024.

As title sponsor of the event, Ulster Bank had two teams of colleagues participate in the race which signalled the beginning of the bank’s annual ‘One Week in September’ fundraising campaign.

Each year colleagues from across all areas in Ulster Bank come together to plan and participate in hundreds of fundraising events, taking part in traditional style fundraisers, such as sponsored spins and pub quizzes, to greater challenges, including the inaugural Move for the NI Hospice Challenge.

On Thursday, September 19, Ulster Bank colleagues show their support for the Hospice through walking, running, cycling and even dancing. Volunteers will also organised a street collection in Belfast city centre as part of this challenge.

Many of the events are taking place in Ulster Bank branches across Northern Ireland with customers being encouraged to support the team’s effort to raise as much money as possible for the Northern Ireland Hospice, which has been the official charity partner of Ulster Bank since 2023.

In 2023, colleagues raised an incredible £160,000 for the charity, which is the only organisation in Northern Ireland offering specialist hospice care for children and young people. Expectations are high that this total can be surpassed this year and Terry Robb, Head of Retail Banking at Ulster Bank, says colleagues are determined to make this happen.

“2023 was a phenomenal year for us in terms of fundraising and colleagues right across the bank are determined to dig deep and raise even more for the hospice through this year’s One Week in September campaign.

“The Hospice is a very special charity and many of us at Ulster Bank have seen first-hand just how vital its services are whether that’s through personal experiences or through the work that we have done together.

“The fundraising campaign may only last for one week, but in truth our relationship with the team at the NI Hospice is very much an ongoing one and throughout the year colleagues have been fortunate to visit the hospice, volunteer their services, and offer support to service users and their families.

“It’s fantastic to meet our fundraising target so that the NI Hospice can continue with their great work, but the relationships we have formed and our colleagues’ commitment to the initiative are really what makes this partnership so rewarding.”

Kieran Buchanan, Corporate Fundraiser at NI Hospice, has been working with Ulster Bank throughout the planning of One Week in September and says the work of the hospice would not be able to continue were it not for the support of its corporate partnerships.

“A huge thanks to all our friends at Ulster Bank and the One Week In September organising team, and to everyone taking part in the fantastic fundraising events.

“Your generous support for NI Children’s Hospice will enable us to continue providing our specialist palliative care to babies, infants and children and their families, improving their quality of life and making a real difference to those who need our help the most.”

To learn more about the work of the NI Hospice visit www.nihospice.org