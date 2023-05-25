Ulster Farmers' Union and Rural Support issue letter to Energy Security and Net Zero SoS

UFU president, David Brown , said: “We are extremely concerned at the volume of calls the UFU are receiving from its members and, in particular, elderly rural dwellers regarding the EBSS AF portal deadline, placing undue stress and pressure on those applying. The UFU has been following 'frequently asked questions' guidelines created by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and has participated in virtual sessions to assist members. However, we are particularly alarmed about the mixed messaging the EBSS AF NI team has provided, which is confusing those who are applying.”

Mr Brown added: “The UFU and Rural Support have asked the SoS for Energy Security and Net Zero to extend the scheme until these issues are resolved. By acting now, the government can release the pressure in the system to allow transactions to complete and avoid a disorderly and distressing period for the farming community. Any extension would also help mitigate a large number of people from missing out on this funding. The UFU and Rural Support are ready to work with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to avert these risks in a timely manner and help as many members of the rural community as possible apply to the scheme.”