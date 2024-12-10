Ulster Farmers' Union calls out illegal importing of animals to Northern Ireland from Britain

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is condemning the illegal importation of livestock into Northern Ireland from Britain, and is urging farmers to realise the impact of their actions on the local livestock sector.

Imports have been suspended since November 2023 following the first outbreak of bluetongue, however, the smuggling of animals has become a serious threat putting the region at risk of infection.

UFU president, William Irvine, commented: “We are appalled by the actions of some within the farming community. Despite numerous warnings about the threat bluetongue poses and with imports still suspended from Britain to NI to protect our industry, some have acted illegally and immorally by attempting to smuggle animals into the region.

“I cannot stress enough how dangerous this is for our livestock sector. To date, we have managed to avoid the transmission of bluetongue by intensifying our biosecurity, but this type of behaviour has the potential to undo all our good work and makes us extremely vulnerable.

UFU president William Irvine. (Picture: Cliff Donaldson)

“Not only does illegally importing animals increase the risk of bluetongue and it’s spread, but it also opens up an avenue for the transmission of MV which is ultimately fatal for sheep. If bluetongue or MV enters a herd, it compromises our health status and animal welfare, and the financial implications for a farm family are devastating, especially at this time of year.”

In late November it was reported that 65 sheep had been destroyed by DAERA officials at a local port as the animals were illegally imported into NI from Britain. The action was taken due to the risk of bluetongue infection.

Mr Irvine continued: “Whilst it is positive that the sheep were discovered due to strict checks being carried out at our local ports, and we praise the work of the inspectors at these ports, the outcome for those animals is upsetting and it could have been prevented.

“It’s critical that checks at all ports in NI and Britain are thorough so that the transport of animals is stopped before crossing the water. This is the only way we can take control of the situation and stop the illegal importation of livestock.

“If an incursion of bluetongue is confirmed within NI, trade will be halted from NI to Britain and Europe for at least two years, causing severe financial and genetic problems within flocks and herds,” added Mr Irvine.