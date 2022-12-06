Ulster Farmers' Union delivers on farm training to over 200 PSNI officers
The Ulster Farmers’ Union hosted on farm training for Police Service of Northern Ireland officers recently.
Approximately 230 neighbourhood, district support and crime prevention officers received training on a UFU member’s family farm in their district.
UFU deputy president William Irvine said, “We were extremely pleased with the number of PSNI officers who took part in the on farm training and their engagement at each session.
“The officers’ eagerness to learn and understand rural issues reflected a sincere dedication and passion to protecting rural communities and families to the best of their ability.
“They were able to enhance their farming knowledge as the training provided officers with a better understanding of rural life and the necessary skills to handle extremely difficult and distressing issues experienced by rural families.
“We’re very hopeful that going forward, the PSNI will apply their training to all rural calls, enhancing their response with huge benefits for rural dwellers.”
Rural Crime Lead, Superintendent Johnston McDowell, stated: “Rural communities play an essential role in the local economy.
“Thefts of livestock and equipment can not only hamper a farmer’s ability to do the job, but can cause significant upset, inconvenience and loss of income.
“Police understand this and that’s why we were delighted to have had the opportunity to attend the on farm training with the UFU, enabling officers to further develop their knowledge in responding to rural incidents and tackling rural crime.”
Feedback from the training has been very positive, with 98 per cent of officers saying they would recommend the training to other officers, and 97 per cent reporting that this training should become embedded in the PSNI training schedule.
Mr Irvine added: “I want to thank all the officers who participated in the training and, in particular, our farm hosts.
The UFU is also coaching PSNI trainers to deliver classroom-based teaching of the on farm events and hopes to work with the PSNI to make the on farm training available more regularly to new recruits and existing officers going forward.