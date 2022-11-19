The UFU is encouraging farmers to be vigilant following reports of rural crime cases increasing at a concerning rate, particularly in the Ballymena area.

UFU deputy president, William Irvine, said: “It’s extremely disturbing to learn that the Police Service of Northern Ireland have been receiving a high number of rural crime reports in recent weeks.

"Criminals are not only taking advantage of the darker nights, but they are calling to farms during the daytime posing as employees from agriculture firms.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is urging all farmers across Northern Ireland to be on high alert to on farm visitors and to ask for identification to ensure their call is legitimate.

"I cannot stress enough how important it is for farmers to be aware of farm visitors and to ask for ID when someone arrives unexpectedly.

"If farm visitors are genuine, they will be able to produce ID or will verify who they are working for through their organisation, and will not take offence at you asking for proof.

“If you do not know the visitor at hand or have the slightest doubt, they would want you to do so for your own safety and to put your mind at ease.”

Mr Irvine continued: “With darkness falling shortly after 4pm, criminals also have a bigger window of opportunity to intrude on a family farm.

Advertisement

"It’s extremely vital that all security is reviewed and heightened.

"Lock away all farm machinery and vehicles, especially those of high value, and never leave a tractor or quad sitting unattended with the keys in the ignition.”

Mr Irvine said farmers should record details of all farm machinery, take photographs and consider investing in tracking systems.

"Rural crime initiatives such as trailer marking and the freeze branding of livestock are there for farmers to avail of, he added.

Advertisement

"Most of all, look out for one another, especially elderly neighbours who live alone. If you notice suspicious behaviour, please do not hesitate to contact the PSNI no matter how minor it may seem.