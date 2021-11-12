Ulster Federation prizewinners

Spence Bros - Lagan Valley RPC- 1st Ulster Fed 2nd Horse & Jockey.

I would like to personally congratulate all of the seasons award winners.

NIPA SALE

The NIPA are holding a fundraising auction to commemorate their 75th year in operation.

Patti - C McVeigh & Dtr - Abbey Social - proudly displaying Wee Bobby - 1st Open Ulster Fed Fermoy

The funds raised will go towards their annual Ladies Night to help fund the event.

At present donations have been received from some of the finest fanciers in the country. Only a select draft on offer. On offer are old birds and 2022 youngsters donated by some of the top winning lofts of the 2021 season.

The online auction will be in different parts and has now started. To view the lots on offer log into: www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions

If you wish to make a commission bid on any lot on offer feel free to contact the NIPA Office - Tel : 02892 693913.

Joe Ward - J Ward & Son - Fortfield - 1st Open Ulster Federation Horse & Jockey

BALLYCLARE & DIST HPS

The above club are holding an online auction of 2022 youngsters.

A top selection of youngsters on offer from club members plus youngsters gifted to the club by top fanciers. A class sale with top class lots on offer – all online on the Pigeon Craic Auction Site – www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions

The birds will be sold with the closing bid online the opening bid at their auction held at their prizegiving night on 19/11/21. The birds will be online at the weekend and the online auction will end at 12 midday on Friday, 19th November . To view the lots on offer log into : www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions

Malcolm's Choice - Coming Online - M Robinson Sale.

MALCOLM ROBINSON – BONDHILL

The pigeon fraternity had a great loss recently with the untimely passing of long distance icon Mr Malcolm Robinson – Bondhill.

Malcolm had a fantastic record in the long distance events winning numerous top awards. Over 100 top awards at National Level were recorded from 2004 – 2019.

Some of Malcolm’s top awards include INFC National Champion 2019, Runner Up INFC National Champion 2018, 1st Open Lamballe Old Bird Derby, 1st Open Penzance Young Bird National 2016 , 3rd & 5th Open Kings Cup, Harkness Rosebowl Winner (Best Two Bird Average Kings Cup), 5th Open Kings Cup 2011, INFC Hall Of Fame Winner, 6th Open INFC Yearling National, 4th Open Kings Cup 2018 etc.

Coming Online - Champion Malcolm's Delight

STOP PRESS: The final draft of birds will be online before the weekend and the list on offer is totally outstanding.

A sample of whats on offer is as follows:

Champion “Tilda” – Top Racer/Producer – Winner: 1st Open INFC Penzance Young Bird National 2016 – 485 km - At stock Dam of several top pigeons inc. 50th Open INFC Kings Cup – 770km - Champion “Red Delight” – Top Producer – Sire & G/Sire winners & p/winners – Sire of Champion “Tilda” & ½ Brother to Dam of Champion “Malcolm’s Pride” - Champion “Malcolm’s Pride” – INFC Merit Award Winner (4th Open 2018 & 29th Open 2019 INFC Kings Cup – 770 km ) - Champion “Black Beauty” – Top Producer - Dam & G/Dam Winners & P/Winners – Dam of Champion “Malcolm’s Pride” & ½ Sister to Sire of Champion “Tilda” - “Bondhill 384” – Always Stock – Dam & G/Dam of P/Winners – Full sister to Champion “ Black Beauty” (Dam of Champion “Malcolm’s Pride”) and ½ Sister to Champion “Red Delight” (Sire of Champion“Tilda”) - Champion “Malcolm’s Delight” – Top Performer – Winner 8th Sect & 28th Open NIPA St Malo National 2021 – 700 km - Nico Volkens/Gebr Brugemann/A.P.Overwater – Both parents direct Novara Stud - “ Davy’s Delight” – Top Producer – Sire of Champion “Malcolm’s Delight” – Best of the old Nico Volken top winning bloodlines – Bred by Novara Stud - to the lucky purchaser we will give free of charge “Davy’s Girl” (Dam of champion “Malcolm’s Delight”) - “Davy’s Pride” – Top Producer – Sire of several Top award winners inc. Winners: 3rd Sect 6th Open INFC Sennen Cove Yearling National – 485 km - & 65th Open INFC Lamballe Friendship National – 720km - etc. - Bred by Novara Stud – The cream of Gebr Brugemann - “Witpen 756” – Top Producer of P/Winners – ½ Brother to Dam of 2 x 1st National Winners for Peter Virtue – Scotland – bred by Novara Stud – Both parents direct Gebr Brugemann - “Nikita’s Lad” – Top Producer – Sire of several P/Winners inc. Winners: 69th Open INFC Sennen Cove Yearling Nat – 485 km - & 188th Open INFC Penzance Y/B National – 485 km - etc. – Bred by Novara Stud – G/Son of “Sharita” (Top long distance performer for Gebr Brugemann – (Winner : 41st, 208th , 271st & 387th Nat Barcelona) – Both Sire & Dam direct from Gebr Hagens & Gebr Brugemann - Champion “Malcolm’s Choice” – One of the Stars – Only one in Sale - Top Producer – Sire of several top award winners inc: 50th Open INFC Kings Cup – 770km - & 56th Open INFC Penzance Y/B National – 485km – Direct Son of INFC Hall of Fame Winner when mated to winner: 172nd INFC Yearling Nat – 485km, 51st & 189th Open INFC Kings Cup- 770km - “Malcolm’s Pick” – Another 5 Star Lot – Only One In Sale - Direct Dtr of Malcolm’s INFC Hall of Fame Winner - Not To Be Missed - “Woodside Lady” – Pure Class – Purchased at the C & L Woodside Clearance Sale – Dam of P/Winners – Bred in the Purple – Full Sister to Winners: 2nd & 9th Open INFC Friendship National – 770km - Direct Dtr of Winner: 1st Open INFC Penzance Y/B National vel 844 – 485km - & ½ Sister to Winners: 7th Open INFC Penzance Y/B National – 485km - & 33rd Open INFC Friendship National – 720km - “Woodside 355” – Pure Class - Purchased at the C & L Woodside Clearance Sale – Dam of P/Winners – Bred in the Purple – ½ Sister to Winner: INFC Hall of Fame Award & Winners: 4th & 18th Open INFC Friendship National – 720km - Plus ½ Sister to Dam INFC Triple Award Winner - “Capper 423” – Pure Class – Always Stock – Full Brother to Capper Bros Winner: 2nd Open INFC Kings Cup St Alloustre 2021- 775km - “Capper 424” – Pure Class – Always Stock – Full Sister to Capper Bros Winner: 2nd Open INFC Kings Cup St Alloustre 2021 – 775km - “Jackie’s Hen” – Purchased at the clearance sale of the late Alan Hall – bred by long distance icon – Mr Jackie Waring – Lisburn – Bred from the very best of his long distance bloodlines – INFC Gold Medal & INFC Hall of Fame Winner in the pedigree – “Witpen Darragh” – Bred by long distance & national supremo Mr Alan Darragh – Cullybackey – Direct Son of Alan’s 5 Times France Bird (760 – 810km) - “Romero 791” – bred by R.J.Rome – Always Stock – Direct Son of Champion “Fabia” (Tarbes Car Winner – Winner 1st, 4th & 5th Sect Tarbes 2013-2015 3 years on the trot – over 965km) and ½ Brother to Champion “ Faradew” (Ace Pigeon of Scotland 2014) - “Romero 746” – bred by R.J.Rome – Always stock – ½ Brother of Champion “Fabia” (Tarbes Car Winner – Winner 1st, 4th & 5th Sect Tarbes 2013-2015 3 years on the trot – over 965km) and Inbred George Carteus Misty Lines - Plus a few more top birds on offer.

This is the final drafts of birds to be offered. To view log into www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions - To select the event you require please click on the category tab at the top of the site and select which event you require.

please note: There will be a 15 mins sniping feature in operation – keep an eye on the website.

SOUTHERN AREA HOSPICE CHARITY SALE 2022

S & E Rice - Fortfield - Penzance - OB

The annual Southern Area Hospice Charity Sale will be held in the coming weeks on the Pigeon Craic Auction Site.

The sale will be divided into different parts and will be online only with all proceeds collected be paid to the Southern Area Hospice.

Believe me, from one that has experienced, this is a charity that needs addressed. The event has been organised by Mr Eddie McAlinden, Mr Diamond Carson, Mr Cormac O’Hare and Mr Willie Capper. A top class draft of 2022 youngsters, donated by some of the finest fanciers in the country, will be on offer, to be sold in kits of 6.

More information next week.