Ulster Folk Museum celebrated heritage of building and craft skills unique to Ulster

Held in partnership with the Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI), the event showcased demonstrations ranging from thatching, dry stone walling and stonemasonry to decorative plaster casting, whittling and stained glass making.

The museum’s own craftspeople also brought traditional trades to life, including carpentry, willow weaving, printing and blacksmithing.

Visitors were encouraged to roll up their sleeves and take part in hands-on activities such as tile making, print making and straw rope making, offering a chance to try heritage crafts for themselves. Music and performance were also part of the day, with appearances from groups such as the Armagh Rhymers.

Susan Starrett, general manager at the Ulster Folk Museum, said: “Traditional Skills Day was a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to see heritage crafts in action and understand the skill, creativity, and tradition behind the skills that built Ulster.

“It’s about preserving our past, inspiring creativity today, and passing these vital skills on to future generations.”

The day reflected the spirit of the museum’s Reawakening the Ulster Folk Museum project, which is focused on creating new spaces for learning and participation, while celebrating the craftsmanship that has shaped Northern Ireland’s cultural heritage.

The Armagh Rhymers entertained audiences during the day

The Ulster Folk Museum's resident craftspeople demonstrated print making in the museum's print shop

