Ulster Grassland Society summer meeting at Pomeroy

A cup of tea/coffee will be available on arrival, with the farm walk commencing at 6.30pm. A light meal will be available around 8.00pm on the farm, kindly sponsored by Gortavoy Feeds. Declan farms a beef and poultry farm near Pomeroy. He has 170 acres in six blocks and runs 100 suckler cows with 70 spring calving and 30 autumn-calving cows. The male calves of the spring-calving cows are sold as steers and bulls. The male calves of the autumn calving cows are kept entire and sold as bulls around 14 months of age. He runs a Stabliser bull with the cows. Replacement heifers are synchronised and run with a Limousin bull. He also rears dairy origin calves to point of calving, on a contract basis. Declan is part of the GrassCheck programme and measures his swards during the grazing season with the stock weighed regularly. He carries out regular soil sampling and uses a ‘pan-buster’ when necessary to alleviate compaction. He aims to make high quality silage for all his stock. He has reduced the amount of fertiliser he applies to his grass through the use of a dribble bar to apply his slurry directly after stock move out of a paddock and he is very pleased with the regrowth of his swards by using this method. Declan reseeds paddocks as performance decreases and aims to introduce red clover as a trial this coming year on four acres. Animal health and biosecurity - To help prevent the spread of disease between farms it is essential that visitors have clean Wellington boots and a change of clothes from those used on the home farm. For catering purposes please confirm attendance, by text or phone to 07920037910 or email [email protected] as soon as possible. The UGS president Harold Johnston and executive committee look forward to a good attendance on 31st August at the Rafferty family farm for what should be an interesting visit.