Ulster Housewife champion and lamb judge announced for 2022 show

Andrew bought his butchers shop, Riverside Quality Meats in Ballinamallard, 31 years ago. Andrew runs a traditional type butchery using cattle from his own farm and matures them on the bone for 28 days.

Andrew buys lamb in from Dunbia and breaks it down himself for sale over the counter. The kind of cattle Andrew likes are R+U grade with 3-4 in fat coverage and 280 kilo to 350 kilo deadweight.

In lambs Andrew prefers them to be 22 kilo, U+E grade and three in fat coverage.

Ulster Housewife champion and lamb judge Andrew Burleigh

When judging the Ulster Housewife’s Choice Andrew will be looking for the champion to be long and clean on the middle with a deep loin and good fat cover, so that the animal can be hung on the bone for over 28 days.

The animal should also have a round back end with a second thigh and not too heavy or rough on the front.

Andrew added: “I am delighted to have been nominated to judge at the RUAS Beef and Lamb Championship 2022 and I would like to thank the RUAS for asking me.”

This year’s championships will take place on Tuesday 22nd November at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park.

