Ulster student scoops Dairy Council Sports Nutrition Award

Ulster University student Jennifer Connolly has been named this year’s worthy winner of the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland ‘Sports Nutrition Award’.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented to the student who achieves the highest mark in their MSc in Sports and Exercise Nutrition, the annual Sports Nutrition Award is delivered in partnership between the Dairy Council NI and Ulster University’s School of Sport and Exercise Science.

It aims to celebrate the exceptional individuals emerging as sports and exercise nutritionists and ultimately encourage excellence in the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having joined Ross University School of Medicine in Barbados as a faculty member, Jennifer now lectures in Physiology and continues to excel.

Dairy Council have named Ulster Uni student Jennifer Connolly as the exceptional winner of this year’s Sports Nutrition Award. (Pic: Dairy Council)

Upon receiving the award, she said: “I am extremely honored to be the recipient of this award. I thoroughly enjoyed the course and would like to acknowledge the staff and faculty, as well as my peers at Ulster for their support. This recognition inspires me to further explore the intersection of sports and exercise nutrition and my background in reproductive physiology.

“I look forward to utilizing the knowledge and skills I have gained through this course to undertake new and meaningful research that integrates these fields. Thank you for this encouragement to continue striving for academic and professional excellence.”

The award was announced at Dairy Council’s 2024 Sports Nutrition Seminar in November, where Subject Lead and Senior Lecturer at UU, Dr Andrea McNeilly added: This accomplishment represents a significant milestone for Jennifer and serves as a testament to her commitment and diligence throughout her Master of Science programme. We extend our best wishes for her continued success in her future career and look forward to following her next steps in sport and exercise nutrition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the presentation of 2024’s winner, Ian Stevenson, Dairy Council Chief Executive, said: “This award is a testament to the School of Sport and Exercise Science’s exemplary output and the continued hard work and innovation of Ulster students. Each year we recognise those best-in-class individuals, like Jennifer, as they set out to become the sports and exercise nutritionists of tomorrow.

“On behalf of Dairy Council, I would like to congratulate Jennifer and very much look forward to seeing how her career develops in the field.”

The Award is part of the Dairy Council’s ‘Milk It’ programme which aims to communicate the importance of good nutrition for sports and a healthy, active lifestyle, including the potential role of milk. Find out more at www.dairycouncil.co.uk/milk-sport