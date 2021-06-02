UN World Milk Day celebrates its 21st birthday

The 1st June marks the 21st anniversary of World Milk Day and with this yearâ€TMs theme of sustainability, the sector is highlighting how Northern Ireland dairy meets the four dimensions that must be considered in a sustainable diet: the environmental footprint, nutritional value, economy and food culture. Three generations of the McCullough family whose herd of 107 happy cows at Holywood, Co. Down embody sustainable dairy farming in Northern Ireland. Pictured L-R are Alex, Megan, William and Rachel McCullough.

According to Northern Ireland Dairy Council chief executive Dr Mike Johnston, the significance of the event cannot be over stated.

He explained: “World Milk Day adds significantly to the credibility of the international dairy sector. In essence it provides the world’s foremost experts in the field of health and nutrition with a unique opportunity to highlight the key role that dairy products play within a balanced diet.”

Johnson continued:“Northern Ireland’s dairy sector is a key player locally, nationally and internationally. The industry is currently exporting to 80 countries around the world.”

The Dairy Council representative confirmed that local dairy processors have been exporting to China for a number of years.

“This business continues to grow on the back of the recognition placed on the role of dairy protein within their diet by Chinese people.”

According to Mike Johnston, Northern Ireland’s dairy sector has managed to secure its recent growth in a wholly sustainable manner.

He continued: “This is one of the great success stories with which the local milk sector has become so closely associated.

“World Milk Day is providing the industry with a platform on which to tell this story, both locally and further afield.”

World Milk Day is an international day established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to recognize the importance of milk as a global food.

It has been observed on June 1 each year since 2001. The day is intended to provide an opportunity to bring attention to activities that are connected with the dairy sector.

A recent report, published by Grand View Research in the United States, has projected that global market for dairy products will be valued US$ 586.11 billion by 2027. This is equivalent to a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 2.5% over the coming six years.

Rising demand for dairy products and growth of the modern retail and logistics facilities are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

The rising popularity of innovative dairy products, such as low-fat butter, no-sugar flavoured milk, and flavoured cheese, is also driving the market.