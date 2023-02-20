Under starters orders for Farmacaffley point to point
The annual Tynan and Armagh point to point races will take place this Saturday 25th February at Farmacaffley with the first of six races off at 1pm.
Racing has been held at this fantastic venue for well over a hundred years and a special thanks must go to the Leeman family for their kind permission on what is without doubt one of Ireland’s best point to point tracks.
First up is the new and very exiting addition to the meeting, it will be a four-year-old maiden over two and a half miles.
This race is sponsored by WHR Accountants and will be named the Dr J F Gillespie Chase after the late point to point chairman and much respected Tynan doctor who sadly passed away in 2020.
“Fitz” as he was affectionately known by his friends was a pillar of the point to point and the wider racing world, holding a role as a senior member in the Turf Club of Ireland.
In 2008 he was awarded an MBE in the in the New Years Honours List for voluntary services to horseracing and it is very fitting that this prestigious raced be named in his honour.
The second race is the five-year-old geldings maiden race sponsored by McKinney Motors, Armagh, and is always a hotly contested affair.
This race has produced some fantastic horses over the past few years with many of them going on to win on the track in Ireland and England for top trainers Gordon Elliott, Nigel Twiston Davies, Jamie Snowdon and Paul Nicholls.
The remaining four races, The confined hunt winners sponsored by the Mullan family of Northern Building Supplies is limited to horses owned or trained in the local area, which always adds an extra edge of competitiveness.
The Gillespie Plate sponsored by Donnelly Brothers, Dungannon, for five-year-old and upward mares maiden.
Followed by the Leeman Chase sponsored by Armagh Construction Ltd open light weight and ending the day with the Ring Cup sponsored by Philip White Tyres for six-year-old and upwards geldings maiden.
The track is in excellent condition and with the weather forecasting a dry day together with six exciting races, all the ingredients are there to make it a fantastic day out for all the family.
Bar, food outlets, bookmakers, toilets, and free parking all available on the day. Admission £10.