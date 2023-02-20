Racing has been held at this fantastic venue for well over a hundred years and a special thanks must go to the Leeman family for their kind permission on what is without doubt one of Ireland’s best point to point tracks.

First up is the new and very exiting addition to the meeting, it will be a four-year-old maiden over two and a half miles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This race is sponsored by WHR Accountants and will be named the Dr J F Gillespie Chase after the late point to point chairman and much respected Tynan doctor who sadly passed away in 2020.

Club secretary Brian Duggan, Michael Hanna WHR Accountants and four year old maiden race sponsor, Patrick Gillespie committee member and son of the late Doctor J F Gillespie, Joe Wilkinson WHR and club chairman Sean Gordon

“Fitz” as he was affectionately known by his friends was a pillar of the point to point and the wider racing world, holding a role as a senior member in the Turf Club of Ireland.

In 2008 he was awarded an MBE in the in the New Years Honours List for voluntary services to horseracing and it is very fitting that this prestigious raced be named in his honour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second race is the five-year-old geldings maiden race sponsored by McKinney Motors, Armagh, and is always a hotly contested affair.

This race has produced some fantastic horses over the past few years with many of them going on to win on the track in Ireland and England for top trainers Gordon Elliott, Nigel Twiston Davies, Jamie Snowdon and Paul Nicholls.

Race sponsors and committee members

The remaining four races, The confined hunt winners sponsored by the Mullan family of Northern Building Supplies is limited to horses owned or trained in the local area, which always adds an extra edge of competitiveness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gillespie Plate sponsored by Donnelly Brothers, Dungannon, for five-year-old and upward mares maiden.

Followed by the Leeman Chase sponsored by Armagh Construction Ltd open light weight and ending the day with the Ring Cup sponsored by Philip White Tyres for six-year-old and upwards geldings maiden.

The track is in excellent condition and with the weather forecasting a dry day together with six exciting races, all the ingredients are there to make it a fantastic day out for all the family.

The home straight at Farmacaffley

Advertisement

Advertisement