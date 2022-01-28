Union frustrated by ‘lack of action’ on BVD measures

Ulster Farmer’s Union deputy president, William Irvine, said recent BVD statistical reports have highlighted that, for the eighth month in a row, the rolling annual animal prevalence of BVD has increased, and more than half of BVD positive cattle are being kept for longer than four weeks.

“It’s very troubling to learn of these findings when our neighbours in ROI are having huge success as they get closer to eradicating the disease,” Mr Irvine commented.

“Trading requirements will change as soon as the ROI programme is officially recognised by the EU, and will be expanded when BVD freedom is achieved.

“To help improve the BVD situation here as quickly as possible, we’re urging DAERA to take the steps we’ve been calling for to drive BVD to eradication.

“Any farmer who has a BVD positive (PI) among their herd, must remove the animal with immediate effect to prevent further spread.

“To help initiate this response as soon as a positive BVD test result is received, we’ve been lobbying DAERA for further restrictions against any herd which does not promptly remove PIs.

“However, we’ve been extremely frustrated by a lack of progress to date.