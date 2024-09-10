Unique collection of vintage farm machinery to be displayed at Bunratty Harvest Day

Ireland’s largest private collection of vintage machinery will be on display throughout Bunratty Castle and Folk Park on Sunday 22 September when the popular County Clare visitor attraction host its annual ‘Traditional Harvest Day’.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Talbot Collection has been bequeathed to the tourist attraction for permanently display throughout the 26-acre folk park and features more than 50 items of machinery from ploughs to hay rakes and from traditional threshing machines to Turnip and Mangel Seeders.

Enthusiasts from the local Irish Vintage and Engine Tractor Association also will be on hand to speak about the evolution of some of the other well-known items of vintage farm machinery on display, including tractors and stationary engines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rural Irish life and traditions from over a century ago will be showcased as part of Bunratty’s ‘Traditional Harvest Day’, which also features crafts demonstrations, and dancers, musicians and performers from across the Banner County.

A scene from the 2023 Traditional Harvest Day at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park. Photo Bunratty Castle. (Pic: Freelance)

“The grounds of the Folk Park, which includes a working farm with many different breeds of indigenous Irish species, is the perfect setting for a Harvest Day celebration as the work that will be going on will provide visitors with an insight into how neighbours and friends once gathered during the harvest in the spirit of meitheal,” explained Marie Brennan, Events Manager at Bunratty Castle and Folk.

“We are looking forward to once again offering the public a genuine portrayal of rural life in 19th century Ireland and celebrating the immense sense of community and hospitality that existed during harvest time” added Ms Brennan.

A range of native Irish and Heritage Breeds of animals will be located throughout the Folk Park paddocks during the family day out, including Irish Red Deer, Peacocks, Highland Cattle, Tamworth Pigs, chickens, goats, Suffolk Lambs, geese, bronze turkeys and Irish Wolfhounds Míde and Rian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public will be able to witness local craftspeople at work including Michael Foudy as he carries on the time-honoured tradition of basket making, Blacksmith Ger Treacy, and Elizabeth O’Connor and Geraldine O’Sullivan who will demonstrating the ancient craft of wool spinning using locally sourced wool, a practice first introduced by Neolithic farmers over 6000 years ago.

Items of vintage machinery from the Talbot Collection at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park. (Photo: Stephen O'Malley)

Bunratty’s Bean an Tí's also will be on hand throughout the day to demonstrate the art of bread and butter making and with tasting opportunities for those who pay a visit to the Golden Vale and Loop Head Farmhouses. Meanwhile, renowned sheaf-throwing expert Michael O’Brien, who has represented Ireland at competitions in France and Australia, will be inviting established contenders to beat his World Record throw of 63 ft.

Entertainment will be provided on the day from Sean Nós Singer MacDara Ó Conaola, the Mary Liddy School of Music from Newmarket on Fergus, the Helen Hehir School of Dance, and resident musicians James Anglim and Michael Grogan, while resident Seanchaí Mike ‘Mickey Joe’ Flynn will regale stories of tales of bygone days and traditional ways from Corry's Pub on the Village Street.

At the Old Schoolhouse, located in the Village Street, the school master will be on duty to greet children and adults as they hand over their customary sod of turf for the tiny school room fire.

Visit www.bunrattycastle.ie for more on the Traditional Harvest Day. Normal admission rates apply.