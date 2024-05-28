Unique farm and development opportunity in a highly sought after area
Located in North Yorkshire, Salton Grange has the stunning North York Moors National Park as a backdrop.
The farm, near the market town of Malton, features a characterful four bedroom detached farmhouse, a range of traditional brick-built farm buildings available for conversion (subject to obtaining necessary consents), a modern steel-portal framed Dutch barn, and approximately 30.45 acres of arable land and permanent pasture.
John Coleman, Head of Farm Sales, GSC Grays said: “Salton Grange presents a desirable, small, amenity farm within a ring-fence, located in a sought after rural setting. With an attractive house in need of refurbishment and significant development potential, it offers prospective purchasers an exciting opportunity in a very popular area of North Yorkshire.”
A courtyard of traditional farm buildings, with accommodation over both single and double stories, are currently utilised for stabling facilities and agricultural storage. The courtyard has been in-filled with a portal framed shed creating a fold yard.
The buildings offer significant potential for various alternative uses, including residential, commercial storage, or farm business diversification, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.
They are situated on a substantial 2.92-acre plot, which includes approximately two acres of grass paddock, with the remaining land associated with the hardcore farmyard.
The remaining farmland extends in total to approximately 22.77 acres of arable land sown to short term grass leys, all within a ring-fence. There is an attractive natural pond to the west of the steading and a separate road access along the western boundary.
Salton Grange is located between the villages of Salton and Normanby with the popular market towns of Malton and Kirkbymoorside a short drive away and is for sale through GSC Grays Farm Agency Department tel 01748 829203
The farm is available as a whole with a guide price of £1,145,000 or in three lots:
Lot 1 – House with 4.76 acres at £495,000
Lot 2 – Traditional range of buildings with 2.92 acres at £450,000
Lot 3 – Approx 23 acres at £200,000