Unique scheme enables sheep farmers to achieve a premium price for their lambs

The Hampshire Down has been described as the ‘Aberdeen Angus’ of the sheep world, and is renowned for its succulent, tasty meat.

This well marbled meat is proving a huge hit with consumers, so the group is looking to capitalise on this popularity and put Hampshire Down lamb firmly on the map in Northern Ireland.

This new scheme, a first for the sheep industry in Northern Ireland, will enable the group to build its membership and develop a network of commercial breeders who are supplying Hampshire Down cross lambs in the province.

Kevin McCarthy, Rodney Wilson, Allen McFadden and Trevor Todd, Hampshire Lamb Group founding members

Read: Hampshire Down Lamb Group to Launch ‘first of its kind’ marketing scheme at Balmoral ShowThe marketing scheme creates a unique opportunity for local breeders to come together and raise awareness of the Hampshire Down breed.

Supply arrangements will be developed, enabling group members to supply local consumers through a network of select local butchers and retailers, achieving a premium price for their lambs.

It has been supported by DAERA under the Agri-food Cooperation Scheme (AFCS), which aims to support like-minded businesses within the agri-food sector to work together in exploring ways of improving returns from the supply chain.

The Hampshire Down Lamb Group was established in 2020 by four established breeders – Trevor Todd, Rodney Wilson, Kevin McCarthy and Allen McFadden.

They are all members of the Hampshire Down Sheep Breeders’ Association Northern Ireland and have been breeding and selling Hampshire Downs locally for many years.

The group have been working with local sheep farmers to help develop markets for their lamb produced from Hampshire Down sires.

It was the positive feedback from consumers that encouraged them to get together to develop the brand, putting locally produced Hampshire Down lamb on the dinner plates of families right across Northern Ireland.

They share a desire to educate local people on the superior taste of lamb meat from the Hampshire Down sheep, while building a network of stockists.

A key factor is food provenance and food sovereignty – consumers can purchase the lamb with a clear understanding and knowledge of its origin and quality.

Each cut of meat can be traced back to the Northern Ireland farm it was reared on.

This is extremely important to the customers of Warwicks Family Butchers in East Belfast, as Mark Warwick explained: “Being able to have provenance is important, as people ask for more information on how the lamb was reared, and where it was reared.”

Mark praised the Hampshire Down for its great yield, and it’s inviting appearance on the shop counter.

“There is nice marbling and not too much fat,” he added.

“We find customers are coming back and asking us for more of the same, so it is easy to sell.”

Ryan Murray, of Alfie Murray Family Butchers in Killyleagh, enthused: “The texture and taste of Hampshire Down lamb is out of this world.

“There is nice marbling of the meat, and customers cannot get over the flavour and texture.

“Our customers are very interested in where the lamb has come from.”

The lambs supplied are all from Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured flocks, produced and processed to the highest standards.

A group spokesperson explained: “Bred from Hampshire Down pedigree rams, these lambs are fully grown and ready for market sooner than many other breeds of sheep.

“They are also purely grass fed, which supports our vision for sustainably produced lamb meat and a reduced carbon footprint.

“Our Hampshire Down lambs have well developed muscling in the loin and leg areas, and are well known for their marbling, which is often used to assess meat quality.

“High muscle eye scores, combined with a level of interstitial fat, makes our lamb an attractive product to butchers and consumers.”

The Hampshire Down lamb marketing scheme will see sheep farmers receive a premium price, and provide local retailers and consumers with high quality, delicious lamb products.

Lambs purchased through the scheme will be delivered to the processor and distributed to the network of butchers and retailers for purchase by local consumers.

The following requirements must be met to enable your lambs to become part of the scheme:

* Lambs must be bred from a pedigree Hampshire ram.

* Lambs must be grass fed from birth

* Lambs must be capable of achieving U or R grades

* Lambs must come from Farm Quality Assured flocks