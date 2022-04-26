United Auctions delighted to welcome one of the largest entries to Stirling Bull Sales

A total of 294 pedigree bulls and females across seven breeds will go under the hammer at the event, which runs from Sunday 1 May to Monday 2 May.

Judging will take place on Sunday for the Charolais, Simmental, Salers, Beef Shorthorn and Aberdeen Angus bulls, while the Limousin pre-sale show of bulls will be held on Monday morning.

All sales will take place on Monday.

The Stirling Bull Sales is supported by Galbraith, Scotland’s leading independent property consultancy.

This year, the firm is marking the 10th anniversary of their national farm sales centre at the agricultural centre.

To celebrate this milestone, and their long-standing relationship with United Auctions, they are inviting all those who register bulls at the May bull sale to join them in The Deli at the agricultural centre for a beef bun and beverage from 1pm-6pm on Sunday.

John Roberts, Group Sales Director for United Auctions, commented: “At almost 300 head of pedigree cattle forward, we’re delighted to welcome one of the largest entries to the May bull sale.

“With equal numbers across most of the breeds, it’s great to see that people continue to put their faith in the auction system.”

Buyers need to continue to register to attend the two-day event from Scotland’s leading livestock auctioneers.

For those who are not able to attend in person, an online bidding facility will be available, for which all buyers must pre-register via https://www.uagroup.co.uk/sale-attendance and complete the ‘Know Your Customer’ checks at least 24 hours before the sales take place.

In addition, the Stirling Bull Sales can also be viewed online.