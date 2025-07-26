United Feeds: celebrating 25 years of innovation

United Feeds will celebrate 25 years of successful trading in September this year.

And, in the run up to the big event, the animal feed compounder will be exhibiting at five of this summer’s local agricultural shows.

The events in question are: Ballymoney, Omagh, Castlewellan, Antrim and Clogher Valley Shows.

United Feeds’ Managing Director: Clarence Calderwood takes up the story: “Marking the 25th anniversary of the company will be very much centred on thanking farmers across Northern Ireland for their continuing support.

Ashleigh and John Magee called on to the United Feeds' Stand at Castlewellan Show with their one-year-old son: Harper. They were greeted by United Feeds' Alan Boyd (left) and Sam Watson (right). United Feeds is celebrating 25 years of business in 2025. To mark this landmark development in its history, the company will be exhibiting at five of this year's agricultural shows: Ballymena, Ballymoney, Castlewellan, Antrim and Clogher Valley. (Photo: Freelance)

“And this was very much at the heart of the decision to exhibit at a selection of local agricultural shows across the province this summer.”

He continued: “We kick started it all with our presence at this year’s Ballymoney Show. And we were delighted with the response received from the public taking in the sights and sounds of this excellent event.

“Literally hundreds of people popped in for a cuppa and a catch up over the two days so, hopefully we can build on this momentum as the summer progresses.”

And it was a similar story at both Omagh and Castlewellan Shows.

Clarence Calderwood again: “We were delighted to be presented with a best trade stand award at Castlewellan.”

United Feeds specialises in the specification and manufacture of rations for all ruminant livestock at its two mills in Northern Ireland, alongside supplying specifically chosen fertiliser, additives, milk replacers etc.

Over the last 25 years the business has been to the fore in breaking new ground, where the development of ruminant rations used on farms across Northern Ireland and beyond is concerned.

Clarence Calderwood further explained: “Our focus has always been on meeting the needs of a fast evolving ruminant livestock sector.

“The genetic make-up of Northern Ireland’s dairy cow, beef cattle and sheep populations is radically different relative to what was the case 25 years ago.

“The performance potential within the various livestock sectors has increased significantly during this period and United Feeds has consistently committed to identify the changes that were coming down the track and, in response, design rations to meet this need in the most effective way possible.

“Change continues to impact on the farming sectors. Creating a sustainable agriculture for the future is the key challenge that now confronts the sector.

“United Feeds will play a key role in responding to these evolving circumstances and much of the work we have been implementing in recent years is already helping towards sustainable solutions for the industry.

“Utilising the latest nutritional thinking has been a hallmark of United Feeds’ operation from the outset”.

Clarence Calderwood further explained: “Innovation will continue to drive the business. And this will be addressed with one core issue in mind: to drive profitability and improved efficiency on customers’ farms.”

He concluded: “This is a landmark year for United Feeds. The business continues to invest in its future.

“But this has only been made possible by the continuing support that we receive from our customers right across the northern half of Ireland.

“We never take this commitment for granted. Moreover, we want to build on all of this for the future.”