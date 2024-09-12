The Royal Agricultural University’s (RAU) expertise in agricultural innovation and business management could soon be helping farmers in India thanks to a new partnership between the Gloucestershire based university and the Himalayas Valley Educational and Charitable Trust (HVECT).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unique partnership will offer Indian students the opportunity to study a one-year Foundation in Agriculture and Business course through HVECT’s first higher education institute, the School of Integrated Learning (SOIL), which was established in 2022.

Senior staff from the RAU recently travelled to Lucknow in northern India to meet the SOIL team and the 20th Chief Minister of State, and SOIL's Founder, and HVECT Trustee, Akhilesh Yadav, who is a passionate supporter of the initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor David Main, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic Planning and Resources) at the RAU, said: “At the RAU, we are dedicated to enabling sustainable development for the future of our planet. India is renowned for its agricultural heritage and vast transformative potential but it faces challenges that demand attention.

The Royal Agricultural University’s (RAU) expertise in agricultural innovation and business management could soon be helping farmers in India thanks to a new partnership between the Gloucestershire based university and the Himalayas Valley Educational and Charitable Trust (HVECT)

“Many farmers in India’s rural marginalised communities could benefit from the opportunity to study a Foundation Certificate focused on innovation and business management skills. Working with India’s farmers, who are steeped in centuries of agricultural wisdom, presents an exciting chance to find opportunities for improved rural prosperity.

“HVECT interacts with grassroots communities to impact farmers' lifestyles and enable agriculture students with a progressive learning structure. Our collaboration with SOIL will strengthen our shared vision and support marginalised communities to access transformative opportunities. Together, we're forging pathways toward a sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

The partnership will enable teaching to develop a deep understanding of the upcoming agricultural challenges and a way forward for Indian farmers while also giving students international understanding and hands on experience through the development of an exchange programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the partnership agreement ceremony, 20th Chief Minister of the State Akhilesh Yadav praised the work being done by the RAU and HVECT to bridge the educational divide and revive the country’s agrarian economy adding that he firmly believed that agricultural prosperity is essential for development and growth but that changing climatic conditions and economic uncertainties can lead to divided communities.

The Royal Agricultural University’s (RAU) expertise in agricultural innovation and business management could soon be helping farmers in India thanks to a new partnership between the Gloucestershire based university and the Himalayas Valley Educational and Charitable Trust (HVECT)

“The hardships faced by our farmers are immense—so much so that many are leaving agriculture behind, being forced to sell their land, and, tragically, thousands take their own lives each year. The backbone of our society, our farmers, are in desperate need of support,” he said.

SOIL’s Founder, and Trustee at HVECT Trustee, Aalok Pratap Narayan Singh added: “In an era where transformation is taking shape every moment, limited access to quality higher education, research deficiencies, and unequal growth are a curse for the deprived communities.

“We are moving toward a time where frequent and severe climate change is causing a pervasive impact on the ecosystem, people, cities and infrastructure and limiting the chances of a liveable future for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Addressing the educational divide and integrating land-based curricula is crucial to uplift marginalised communities and safeguard the planet's sustainable future. The RAU-SOIL Partnership will strengthen the people on whose shoulders we stand and empower the next generation of innovators who have immense capabilities to build a better liveable future for all.”

The Royal Agricultural University’s (RAU) expertise in agricultural innovation and business management could soon be helping farmers in India thanks to a new partnership between the Gloucestershire based university and the Himalayas Valley Educational and Charitable Trust (HVECT)

It is hoped that 20th Chief Minister of the State, Akhilesh Yadav will visit the RAU later this year to sign a formal partnership agreement as well as to see the RAU’s facilities and meet with teaching and research staff.

Speaking about the partnership, RAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter McCaffery said: “The RAU-SOIL partnership aims to empower the indigenous people of India and to revive the agrarian economy of the country through sustainable educational opportunities and comprehensive research initiatives.

“HVECT’s efforts within the grassroots communities are inspiring and we are proud to be collaborating with them.”

It is planned that the first students will start their studies in September 2025.