Unlocking water’s potential to improve pig and poultry production

An innovative project aimed at boosting efficiency and productivity in the livestock industry through enhanced water technology is gaining momentum.

British agri-tech firm Oxcel has reported successful outcomes from Innovate UK-funded trials, confirming that its nano-oxygen-enhanced water technology delivers significant benefits for both farmers and the environment.

In collaboration with Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and the UK Agri-Tech Centre, Oxcel is leading the development of technology “Water-as-a-Service model” (WaaS).

This plug-in farm-ready solution is trialled in the UK's Eastern Innovation Zones1, with promising results in the intensive livestock industry.

Validated through trials at SRUC and by leading commercial farms, Oxcel’s nanobubble system enhances dissolved oxygen levels in drinking water, supporting improvements in animal welfare, productivity and carbon efficiency – all without requiring changes to farm infrastructure.

Field trials with poultry producers reported reduced mortality, fewer abattoir rejections and increased carcass weights.

Pig trials across Northern England demonstrated faster growth rates, improved feed efficiency, reduced feed intake and pigs reaching slaughter weight up to five days earlier.

What is the impact?

SRUC’s research showed oxygen-enriched drinking water significantly improved broiler welfare indicators, including reducing hock burns and white striping, better feather condition and improved gut health.

These improvements support not only animal wellbeing but also higher quality protein production.

A practical and scalable solution for farmers

At the core of Oxcel’s innovation is a simple, nanobubble delivery system that quadruples the dissolved oxygen content in drinking water.

By enhancing gut health and resilience, this technology enables farmers to achieve higher animal welfare standards, greater liveweight gains and better farm economics without disrupting existing infrastructure.

Oxcel’s WaaS model removes the barriers of high upfront investments and maintenance, enabling easy adaptation and tangible returns.

Validated by Innovate UK-funded research, the commercial trials have shown that welfare improvements and profit increases can go hand in hand.

Scaling up for broader impact

Oxcel is now expanding farm partnerships and engaging with investors to scale this technology across the UK and beyond.

Alex Leigh, Founder and CEO of Oxcel, said: “Farmers are the heroes of the food system.

“At Oxcel, we support them in raising more healthy and resilient animals, better profits and lower environmental impact.

“With easy-to-use technology, that fits right into existing setup, we are accelerating the transition toward more efficient and sustainable farming.”

Dr Farina Khattak, Professor of Applied Poultry Nutrition at SRUC, said: “Water quality is vital for animal health, yet it is often overlooked.

“Our research demonstrated that oxygen-enriched water can significantly enhance both welfare and meat quality, offering farmers a practical, non-pharmaceutical solution to improve production standards.”

Dr Fiona Short, Innovation Lead for Animal Health & Nutrition at the UK Agri-Tech Centre, said: “This project is an excellent example of how Innovate UK funding can successfully bring industry and academia together to validate innovative technologies that enhance livestock production.”

Oxcel’s technology is now patent-pending and the company is actively engaging with investors and partners to scale its impact across UK farming and beyond.