Unmissable Family Fun at the Alley Theatre: Interactive Sessions with Justin

TREAT your little ones to an unforgettable musical adventure at the Alley Theatre in Strabane.

Join Justin Logue for Move to the Beat – a lively, interactive music and movement experience created especially for children aged six months to seven years.

Running on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, August 4-6, these joyful summer sessions are packed with music, movement, learning, and laughter – the perfect way to keep young children engaged and entertained throughout the holidays.

Each day includes three 30-minute sessions at 10.30am, 11.30am and 12.30pm, with dedicated sensory sessions at 10.30am on Tuesday and Wednesday for children who benefit from a gentler, more supportive environment.

Justin Logue is a talented musician, songwriter, and author who regularly visits schools, community centres, and arts venues across the country.

Through Move to the Beat, he brings together music, movement, Makaton, and mindfulness in a truly inclusive and engaging experience for children and their grown-ups.

During each session, children will enjoy classic nursery rhymes and well-loved children’s songs, take part in lively musical movement and rhythm games, and join in with interactive Makaton songs designed to support communication. Bubbles and dancing add to the fun, creating a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere where every child is encouraged to express themselves and connect through music.

Tickets are just £5 per session, with adults attending free of charge. These sessions are open to all, offering a unique opportunity for families to come together, sing, move, and make memories.

Spaces are limited, so early booking is strongly recommended to avoid disappointment.

For more information or to book your place, please visit www.alley-theatre.com or call the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71 384444.