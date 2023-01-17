The warning is in place from 12 Noon today (Tuesday) until Noon tomorrow.

Snow showers are expected on Tuesday afternoon and will continue in many places overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Accumulations of a couple of centimetres are likely at low levels, with higher ground potentially seeing 5-10cm.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across all areas of Northern Ireland, with up to 15cm of snow possible on hills in northern parts. Image: Met Office

There could be up to 15cm of snow on the higher ground in northern parts of Northern Ireland.

In addition, icy stretches are likely to form following showers, the Met Office warns.

Advertisement

Today's maximum temperature is expected to be a chilly 3°C.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will be another cold day with a maximum temperature of 4°C.

Advertisement