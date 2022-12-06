Members of staff presented a cheque recently for £10,000.

The funds were raised through the annual charity auction, where customers donated sheep and the full proceeds went to the charity. Local and national companies donated items, with the auction also boosted by several generous donations.

The next charity auction will be held on Thursday 15 December at 1pm.

Damien McAnespie, Air Ambulance NI, receives a cheque for £10,000 from Graham Lyons and Ivor Clements of Plumbridge Livestock Sales.

It will support the Foyle Hospice and all proceeds will be used within the local palliative care team.