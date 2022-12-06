Upcoming charity auction at Plumbridge Livestock Sales will support Foyle Hospice
Over the past year, Plumbridge Livestock Sales have been fundraising for their chosen charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.
Members of staff presented a cheque recently for £10,000.
The funds were raised through the annual charity auction, where customers donated sheep and the full proceeds went to the charity. Local and national companies donated items, with the auction also boosted by several generous donations.
Advertisement
The next charity auction will be held on Thursday 15 December at 1pm.
It will support the Foyle Hospice and all proceeds will be used within the local palliative care team.
The organisers encourage you to join in this fundraising effort by donating or buying items. Everyone is welcome to attend in person or online via the LSL platform. For more information contact Alan on 07752323058 or Allister on 07733462000.