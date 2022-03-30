Update: Family of young girl seen wandering alone in early hours urged to contact police

Despite an earlier media appeal, police have still been unable to locate the child.

Temporary Chief Inspector Adam Corner said: “A number of hours have now passed since this little girl was last seen.

“To date we have received no missing person’s report.

The young girl on CCTV. Anyone with information is asked to contact police urgently.

“We need to establish if this little girl is in the safe care of someone or if she remains unaccounted for.

“Even if the little girl has returned home, our primary concern remains on the welfare of the child and I would strongly encourage any family to contact us.”

Earlier, police released a CCTV image of the young girl who was wearing a distinctive lilac coat with a fur trim around the hood, a pink dress, pink leggings and short ankle boots.

The child was seen walking on the footpath on Main Street near the entrance to the forest park.

Officers have viewed CCTV footage and the child does not appear to turn into the park, but continues into town.