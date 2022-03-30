Update: Young girl seen wandering alone in early hours has been located

Temporary Chief Inspector Adam Corner confirmed the news.

“We would like to thank Community Search and Rescue and the public for their help and support in locating this child,” he said.

Police had been unable to locate the child and a search operation got underway.

The young girl on CCTV. Anyone with information is asked to contact police urgently.

Earlier, Temporary Chief Inspector Adam Corner said: “A number of hours have now passed since this little girl was last seen.

“To date we have received no missing person’s report.

“We need to establish if this little girl is in the safe care of someone or if she remains unaccounted for.

“Even if the little girl has returned home, our primary concern remains on the welfare of the child and I would strongly encourage any family to contact us.”

Police released a CCTV image of the young girl who could be seen wearing a distinctive lilac coat with a fur trim around the hood, a pink dress, pink leggings and short ankle boots.

The child was seen walking on the footpath on Main Street near the entrance to the forest park.