Urban HQ celebrates 5th anniversary

Jamie McCoubrey, Managing Director and joint founder of Urban HQ, alongside Donna Daniels, Operations Director.

URBAN HQ, Belfast’s leading flexible workspace provider, has marked its fifth anniversary with a celebration event attended by alumni, members, and leaders from across Northern Ireland’s business community.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The milestone event, hosted by broadcaster and business commentator Jim Fitzpatrick, documented Urban HQ’s journey throughout the past five years, from opening its doors in the heart of Belfast to becoming home to a thriving community of innovative companies and industry leaders.

Since its launch in 2020, Urban HQ has set a new standard for flexible workspace in Northern Ireland, offering premium office and shared spaces, a dedicated wellness studio, rooftop terrace, event spaces and meeting facilities, all within a prime city-centre location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past five years it has welcomed hundreds of members ranging from ambitious start-ups to established global firms, helping to create a dynamic business ecosystem in Belfast.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director and joint-founder Jamie McCoubrey said: “We are incredibly proud of what we have built at Urban HQ over the past five years. Our goal has always been to create more than just office space, we wanted to build a community where businesses of all sizes can thrive. Tonight is about celebrating that community and looking forward to continuing our journey with so many talented business leaders in the future.

“There have of course been many ups and downs throughout the past five years, not least the Covid pandemic and how that disrupted traditional working patterns, but we’re proud of the successes of our team which is, of course, a positive signal that business is thriving in the city and that Belfast is an attractive location for global companies to establish a base in.”

Stacy Mallon, Site Lead at Wolfspeed NI, who has been based in Urban HQ for almost a year, also attended the event and took part in a panel discussion, chaired by Jim Fitzpatrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Urban HQ has played a key role in the continued success of Wolfspeed NI. It’s quite a challenge to move an established team of 40 colleagues into a new space but Urban HQ made the transition a seamless one.

“We now have the best of both worlds where we have our own, private office space, but benefit from the wider facilities when we want to tap into a bigger sense of community, which so far has been really energising for the whole team.”

The anniversary celebration also reunited many of Urban HQ’s alumni, businesses that began their journey within the space and have since grown and scaled, reinforcing Urban HQ’s reputation as a launchpad for success.

Other panellists on the night included David Wright, Director CBRE NI.

To find out more about Urban HQ or to arrange a tour of the building, contact [email protected]