This is the concerning belief of the NSA after findings from its annual survey into the serious issue revealed “disheartened and discouraged” farmers fear the threat of sheep worrying affecting their flocks on a regular basis.

In the survey of more than 300 sheep farmers, 70 per cent had experienced a sheep worrying attack in the past 12 months, with 95 per cent of respondents experiencing up to 10 cases per year.

On average, three sheep deaths were reported each year due to a dog attack. This does not take into account production losses in sheep, including miscarriage, that were reported by almost 70 per cent of respondents.NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker, commented: “UK farmers are making huge gains improving animal health and welfare and are now being incentivised by governments to do this also. But one of the most concerning threats to sheep welfare, worrying by dogs, continues to be swept under the carpet. It seems to be an area where resolution is too difficult a challenge to tackle and so, attacks continue with little consequence to those at fault.

“There is a real concern amongst sheep farmers that the situation is spiralling out of control and becoming the norm. As reported in the NSA survey, farmers are taking what steps they can to protect their flocks including displaying signs, moving sheep to areas with less public access and working with communities via social media but, unfortunately, these actions are having little impact in improving the number of sheep worrying incidents.”

Increased powers and fines proposed in the new Kept Animals Bill are welcomed, but NSA is concerned they will not have a serious impact.

“The Kept Animals Bill is well behind schedule which is frustrating on one hand but I still don’t believe it is fit for purpose, still not requiring dogs to be on leads when in fields with sheep and suggesting maximum fines for those found guilty being limited to £1,000 in England,” Mr Stocker continued. “This compares to a recent change of legislation in Scotland that has seen the same crime punishable with up to a £40,000 fine or prison sentence. This disparity must be addressed. A lack of punishment and continued varied responses from Police Rural Crime teams is frustrating farmers who are experiencing great upset as well as financial loss because of this issue.”

The latest survey results have been released by NSA ahead of its Sheep Worrying by Dogs campaign week, which will launch next Monday (3 April). This annual campaign aims to highlight this terrible issue and is timed as sheep farmers face their busiest but also most vulnerable time.

As figures continue to see an increase in dog ownership in the UK, NSA is reminding all dog owners to take responsibility and keep their animals on a lead and under control when sheep could be grazing nearby.

Further guidance for dog owners on the issue of sheep worrying is available on the NSA website at www.sheepworrying.org.uk

