Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) has appointed Professor Ursula Lavery MBE as the new chair of its board.

Ursula is Technical and R&D Director at Pilgrim’s Europe, including Moy Park, and she takes over from immediate past chair George Mullan.

She will hold the position for two years. Simon Fitzpatrick, Group Commercial Director at Coca-Cola HBC has been appointed as vice-chair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after her appointment, Professor Ursula Lavery MBE said: “The food and drink sector is one of the most important economic assets we have here in Northern Ireland.

NIFDA chair Ursula Lavery with vice-chairs George Mullan (left) and Simon Fitzpatrick (right). (Pic: Rex Media)

“We are a £4.9 billion industry, representing 16 per cent of the economy locally, exporting local food and drink globally.

“Across the wider supply chain we employ some 113,000 people, supporting local communities across the geographic spread of Northern Ireland.

“I am confident that with the right support, we can grow even further, and do so in the most sustainable way. As an industry we want to build on our reputation for sustainability and play our part in addressing carbon emissions. Across the sector, NIFDA members are introducing new processes and strategies to improve efficiency and move towards net zero.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To further enhance sustainability and encourage innovation, we need investment. For too long food and drink firms here have faced a competitive disadvantage as the only jurisdiction on these islands without a government capital investment support scheme.