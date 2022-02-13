Using farm vehicles and equipment safety
Farmers work with high-powered technology and large agri vehicles daily, and it only takes a spilt second for a serious accident to occur.
Farm equipment is involved in more than one in three farm-related deaths, according to the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland.
The Ulster Farmers’ Union encourages members to follow the equipment safety checklist below:
Always
• keep all guards in place on tractors and equipment
• ensure PTO shafts are fully guarded (O-guard, U-guard and shaft) and the safety chain is attached
• make sure that all mirrors and cameras (if fitted) are clean and fully functional on tractors and telescopic handlers
• keep all windows clean and make sure you check all round before carrying out any manoeuvre
• ensure you have good all-round visibility on tractors and telehandlers
• when pulling heavy machinery equipped with hydraulic brakes, make sure the brakes are connected to the tractor and work properly
• keep the brakes on all your machines properly maintained, especially the parking brakes
• operate tractors with enclosed safety cabs or roll bars
• take care when mounting or dismounting tractors or telehandlers
• only start your tractor from the driver’s seat and make sure that your tractor’s starter system works properly
• check all hitches and linkages to ensure they are not worn or damaged
• make sure equipment is stopped fully before clearing blockages, which need to be cleared by hand
Never
• attempt to repair machinery if you do not have the correct tools and equipment and are not competent to do so
• run a tractor down a slope to start it
• check hydraulic pipes for leaks by running your finger along them while they are connected and under pressure
• work underneath a raised load or implement unless it is adequately propped
• work near overhead power lines when tipping trailers or using high-reaching machinery
For more information, visit www.hseni.gov.uk.