UTV at the Show’ – a Balmoral Show special

Paul Reilly and Sarah Clarke were at the show, making a special programme that goes out this Tuesday night at 8pm.

Presenters Paul Reilly and Sarah Clarke will showcase the best of what the agricultural industry has to offer - the animals and livestock, the locally produced food and drink, the plant and machinery as well as a few extra surprises thrown in.

There will be interviews with the show’s operations director, Rhonda Geary, and a few familiar faces from the hit UTV series Rare Breed will also be on hand to chat to Paul and Sarah as they participate in the various events and competitions at the show, be that equestrian, cattle showing and judging, or sheep shearing.

New too to this year’s show is a Polo exhibition, and the RAF parachute team will be dropping by (literally).