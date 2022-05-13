‘UTV at the Show’ – a Balmoral Show Special Programme

UTV's Paul Reilly and Sarah Clarke at this year's Balmoral Show

Presenters Paul Reilly and Sarah Clarke will showcase the best of what the agricultural industry has to offer - the livestock, the locally-produced food and drink, the plant and machinery, as well as a few extra surprises thrown in.

For the equestrian lovers, Paul chats to horse trainer Willie Mullins, and former jockey Richard Johnson. And there were the usual thrills and spills in the main arena with a Polo exhibition.

Paul and Sarah chatted to loads of participants in the various events and competitions at the show, be that equestrian, cattle showing and judging, or sheep shearing. And Sarah got some time with some of the young handlers as they put their cows and goats through their paces.

There are interviews with the newly-elected president of the RUAS Christine Adams, YFCU’s Peter Alexander and UFU president David Brown, who all talk about what the show means to them.

And to top it all, we even had a surprise birth this year at the show and Sarah was on the scene!