UTV's Rare Breed - A Farming Year returns to TV tonight with new faces, farms and stories

It’s all change again with new faces, farms and stories from the four corners of Northern Ireland.

Now in its 12th year, the series has taken viewers into the farming world through the lives of farmers across the country. This new series follows 12 families working in a variety of sectors on farms of all shapes and sizes. Filmed during 2023, each episode captures the highs and lows of each month of the year, as the families deal with economic and environmental challenges.

In the first episode viewers will meet five families. First, stop is Cookstown to meet Bronagh O’Kane, a former fast-jet engineer, who has returned to the family farm with the ambition of running a sustainable enterprise of sheep and cattle, focusing on soil health, using worms to create fertiliser for the land.

Emily McGowan. (Pic: UTV)

Near Garvagh, viewers will meet father and son, Michael and Kile Diamond, who are in the middle of peak lambing season. Kile is 18 and studying at Greenmount College. They have commercial sheep and pedigree Beltex ewes, as well as Limousin cattle. They’re keeping a close eye on their flock and are swift to help a ewe deliver twins.

In Limavady is Jonny Kelly who is an arable and livestock farmer. The father of three works 800 acres, specialising in barley, wheat, rye and maize. He’s spending January making sure all his machinery is in good order ahead of springtime.

The next stop is in Killinchy in Co. Down to meet Emily and Adrian Magowan. The Magowan family appeared for the first time in series nine of Rare Breed which aired in 2021. They grow vegetables and Emily and her dad are using last season’s growth and sales data to work out what crops they should be sowing in spring. They would like to focus on their farm shop, and on the poultry business. And Emily wants to make sure her Dad isn’t doing too much!

Joining the line-up on the Ards Penninsula is the McClements family. They run a dairy farm which is a 365 day a year job. All three teenagers, Josh, Jude and Sarah have a keen interest, and viewers will see them hard at work early in the morning before they head off to school.

Jude McClements features in episode one. (Pic: UTV)

Tony Curry, Programmes Editor at UTV, commented: “Rare Breed – A Farming Year continues to shine a light on our thriving agri-industry in Northern Ireland.

“It’s an industry that never stands still and this series, like all the others, demonstrates how the farming community is using technology and modern methods for their businesses.

“It’s fabulous that our audiences enjoy watching the day-to-day of farming life and hopefully they are learning more about the ‘farm to fork’ journey.”

The series is produced for UTV by local independent production company Strident.

Jonny Kelly is an arable and livestock farmer. (Pic: UTV)

Managing Director, Kelda Crawford-McCann, added: “It’s always a pleasure to meet the families that take part in Rare Breed.

“This series has something for everyone – from families just starting out on their farming journey, to third and fourth generations combining the old with the new, and learning from each other.

“It’s a great reflection of the breadth and depth of farming in Northern Ireland.”

UTV’s Mark McFadden and Rita Fitzgerald narrate the series.