Valais Blacknose Club NI to host first ever workshop for breeders

The one-day event will be hosted by County Antrim breeders Geoffrey and Irene Gray who look forward to welcoming people from far and near.

It will cover all areas of interest for breeders and enthusiasts, including a look at sheep health across the year, lambing preparation, the breed characteristics, washing and preparing for shows and sales and what to look for in the show ring.

There were tears of joy at this year’s Balmoral Show as Irene’s dreams became a reality in the sheep ring.

The very first Valais Blacknose Balmoral Female Champion and Supreme Champion.

The Valais Blacknose breeder had dreamt of having a Balmoral breed champion since she was a child and this finally came true when her beautiful two-year-old (also called Irene!) was tapped out by judge Brian Matthews of Quarrymount Pedigrees.

The 2022 show will go down in the history books after Irene, from the Seven Mile Straight, secured classes for the breed for the first time at Balmoral.

But the icing on the cake came when her own Diamond Valais Blacknose was selected as the female champion and supreme overall Valais Blacknose champion.

Having grown up on a sheep farm, it was in 2017 that Irene first set eyes on the ‘world’s cutest sheep’. From then, she had her heart set on Valais Blacknose - even though her husband Geoffrey wasn’t immediately convinced!

Fast forward two years to July 2019 and all that was about to change, with the first Valais Blacknose called Beattie’s Glitzzy arriving home from Beattie’s Valais Blacknose sale on a summer night.

The purchase was a special gift from her daddy to lift her spirits and aid her recovery after a long spell in hospital following a rare blood cancer diagnosis in February of that same year.

“The sheep are gentle natured,” Geoffrey remarked, “wonderful to work with and have great maternal traits.”

Irene’s passion for the breed was ever growing and, in July 2021, one of the very first clubs in the UK was formed under the talented leadership and expertise of Diane Lowry and Emma Conway, both local Northern Ireland breeders.

The love of the breed shines through ever fibre of Irene and, as club secretary, she is dedicated and supportive of all members, helping in whatever way she can to “see our wonderful breed represented and growing across the country”.

Geoffrey said his wife’s face lights up when she talks about them and the breed has brought joy and happiness to the couple over the past three years.

They have met and made some wonderful new friends in Northern Ireland and, indeed, further afield.

Geoffrey and Irene have been able to raise money for Blood Cancer UK and also donated a ram lamb for auction at the club demo day held in October last year.

Now, they are delighted to be hosting the very first Valais Blacknose Club NI workshop.

The day includes a lunch, an opportunity to get to know breeders and a raffle featuring lots of farming goodies.

It is open to all NI club members, and those wishing to become members and purchase tickets can do so online at www.nivalaisblacknoseclub.com or by contacting the club on Facebook.