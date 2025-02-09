Valentine’s Day is a table blocker that our local restaurants could do without

Next Friday is Valentine’s Day – a plug in the gap for marketers between Christmas and Easter.

The shops have been full of cards, gifts and all manner of cupid related products since Boxing Day. Next Saturday they’ll be cleared away to make way for the stock pile of Easter Eggs and related paraphernalia. Restaurants won’t be happy either to have their venues clogged up with tables of two, reducing the number of covers on a potentially busy Friday night. Lots of food businesses now rely on the weekends to make money. Friends that work in restaurants always say Valentine’s night is bleak as many couples have ceased to communicate, making for zero atmosphere. Yes I am a cynic but I also don’t think you need to be pressurized into having this perfect night out when you spend every other night of the year at home together!

What about supporting local businesses instead? Rather than just the two of you going out, why not contact someone you haven’t been in touch with for a while and go out with them – fill a table of six and keep your local restaurant happy. If you’re cooking at home do it together rather than having the work one sided. Go to a cheese shop or deli you haven’t been to before. Or try something new. Go to Food NI’s website and check out many of the producers we have here. It’s only Saturday and you nearly have a week to order on line. Cheese, meat packages, charcuterie, chocolates, cakes, gin, whiskey, cider, beer and pickles are just some of products available. Bunch of flowers that’ll be dead in a couple of days or a lovely selection of cheese biscuits and chutneys? I know which I’d rather have.

A rib of beef is an ideal cut to roast. In the recipe here it’s roasted medium rare but if you want it well done just keep it in the oven. The recipe here is for two people but just adjust accordingly for increased guests. I always cook a bit extra so you have some sliced beef for sandwiches the next day. Buttered plain bread loaf with mustard, horseradish and beef is an added bonus. The recipe includes a recipe for whiskey gravy, made with the onions that have been cooked with the beef. For a side I’ve added a recipe for punched potatoes where the spuds are boiled for 20 minutes then placed in an oiled baking dish. Cover with a towel and bash, add more oil and salt and roast. Punching the potatoes cracks the skin and gives you a golden crispy result. You could serve them on their own but I’ve added bacon brown butter to spoon over the top. The recipe calls for more butter than you’ll need but can be kept for a week in the fridge and added to grilled meats or vegetables.

Now the main course is sorted, you just need cheese or chocolates or both to finish off. Go to a good butcher for your meat and source the afters locally. Share the love on Valentine’s Day