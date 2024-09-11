Varied season may lead to increased emphasis on good maize silage in dairy rations

The poor weather, which has created a variability in maize, grass and cereal crops, may create additional pressure on dairy farmers’ winter silage strategies, according to a specialist.

“A lot of wheat for wholecrop was also drilled late and wheat has been hit hard by disease,” said Ken Stroud, Silage Expert with Volac. “When cobs are over-ripe, the plant dies back and loses its digestibility; this places further strain on winter silage stocks.

“However, all is certainly not lost. Farmers still have time to ensure they maximise both the quantity and quality of both the maize harvest and the remaining grass silage cuts. Attention to detail through harvesting, additive choice and ensiling techniques is also essential.”

Good grass silage can still be made during September, but will require prompt tedding after mowing to reduce wilting times and in-field quality losses, said Mr Stroud. Maize silage may prove significant as an energy source in winter dairy rations, underlining the significance of on-time harvesting.

Volac’s Ken Stroud: “Maize silage could take on added significance as an energy source."

Keeping the plants green for as long as possible, while also reducing kernel damage will help to maximise Dry Matter (DM) accumulation. Maize should be chopped short enough to aid consolidation: for example 1.5-2.0cm, or down to 1.2cm if maize is at a higher %DM.

“Clamps should be filled in horizontal layers, at most 10 to 15cm deep to make it easier to compact,” Mr Stroud added. “Maize at 30% DM loaded into clamps at 100 tonnes per hour needs about 25 tonnes of machinery rolling it constantly to consolidate it, or more if the maize is drier.”

Keeping an airtight bag in the clamp, through proper sheeting and weighting, is also essential, Ken Stroud concluded.