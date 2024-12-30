With a strong history of providing training to foster agricultural development, the college maintains close connections with the Vaughan Trust.

The Vaughan Trust is governed by a board of Trustees who are empowered to support local agriculture in Fermanagh, at their discretion. The Vaughan Trust made its first award to then Enniskillen College students in 1975.

That year three top students and a staff member received assistance to visit a country within the then European Economic Community.

To the present day, the Vaughan Trust continues to support students at Enniskillen Campus, providing awards to top students across a range of courses.

The continued support from the Vaughan Trust is of immense benefit to CAFRE students, helping to ensure that their hard work is recognised and rewarded. And it all started 260 years ago with the philanthropy and legacy of George Vaughan, to whom we are very grateful.

If you are interested in finding out more about the courses offered at Enniskillen Campus, visit: www.cafre.ac.uk for details.

Vaughan Trust supporting CAFRE students Nadia Donnelly from Omagh received the Vaughan Trust Award for attaining highest marks on the first year of the BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Management. Congratulating Nadia are Jane Elliott (Head of Equine, CAFRE) and John Egerton on behalf of the Vaughan Trust.

Vaughan Trust supporting CAFRE students Eilish Calgie from Belleek was presented with the Vaughan Trust Award for the best performance in practical assessments on the City and Guilds Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care programme. Eilish received her award from John Egerton on behalf of the Vaughan Trust and was congratulated by Shelley Stuart, (Senior Lecturer, CAFRE).

Vaughan Trust supporting CAFRE students Lily Lowry from Bready and Grace McIvor from Beragh were presented with Vaughan Trust Awards for being top students on the Level 3 Diploma in Work-based Agriculture programme. John Egerton presented the awards on behalf of the Vaughan Trust and were congratulated by Philip Holdsworth (Senior Lecturer, CAFRE).

Vaughan Trust supporting CAFRE students Hollie Turner from Newtownards received the Vaughan Trust Award for attaining highest marks overall during the first year of her Foundation Degree in Equine Management. Hollie was presented with her award on behalf of the Vaughan Trust from John Egerton and was congratulated by Jane Elliott (Head of Equine, CAFRE).