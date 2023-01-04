Vehicle is hijacked after man stops to assist woman on roadside near County Antrim village
Detectives in Lisburn are appealing for information following a hijacking in the Quarterland Road area of Dundrod yesterday evening, Tuesday 3 January.
“Shortly after 8pm, the driver of a silver BMW pulled over to assist a woman who was stopped on the roadside with hazard lights flashing,” police said.
“When he got out of his car, he was approached by two men who threatened him with metal bars before taking the vehicle.“The car was found a short time later on fire on the Ballycolin Road in Dunmurry.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the hijacking, seen the car or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 03/01/23.You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/