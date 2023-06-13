Located in an accessible part of the Scottish Borders, Hawksnest Farm has about 195 acres of grazing land, an attractive three-bedroom cottage and an extensive range of modern and traditional farm buildings.

Duncan Barrie of Galbraith is handling the sale of Hawksnest Farm. He explained: “This is a well-maintained and very adaptable farm in a lovely setting, surrounded by the rolling countryside of the Scottish Borders. The farm is equipped with a productive block of pasture land which is all in good heart and situated within a ring fence. There is an attractive three-bedroom cottage, as well as an excellent range of farm traditional buildings and modern cattle sheds which could be put to a variety of uses.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Balintore Cottage is situated in a private and secluded position with views over the surrounding countryside. The cottage provides spacious accommodation over one level, including three bedrooms, sitting room, kitchen and utility room.

Hawksnest farmhouse.

The cottage has its own garden, with a lawn, vegetable patch and small orchard.

The farm buildings at Hawksnest include a range of traditional farm buildings split into a former byre, granary and stores, with a number of more modern storage and cattle sheds which may present alternative uses, subject to obtaining necessary planning consents.

The farmland lies in a single block to the south and east of the farm steading and is bound to the east by the Allan Water. The land has been classified by the James Hutton Institute as Grade 4.2, with a small area of Grade 5.1. Currently all of the ground is down to pasture and used for a mix of grazing and fodder production.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hawksnest Farm enjoys a central position in the Scottish Borders, about six miles from Lauder and seven and a half miles from Galashiels, while Edinburgh is about 30 miles. The nearby towns of Lauder, Earlston and Galashiels all provide an excellent range of business services and recreational facilities, whilst Edinburgh is highly accessible either by road via the A68 or A7, or via rail from the railway station at Stow.

Hawksnest Farm is on the market through Galbraith.

The Borders region benefits from a plethora of golf courses and hunting with the Lauderdale, Berwickshire and Buccleuch Hounds, horse racing at Kelso, as well as salmon fishing on the River Tweed and lovely walking routes including the Southern Uplands Way.

The local area is well provided for by agricultural merchants and suppliers, with the nearby St Boswells Mart (13 miles), Stirling Agricultural Centre, just outside Stirling (65 miles), and the Borderway Mart at Carlisle (68 miles) all good outlets for livestock.

Hawksnest Farm is for sale through Galbraith as a whole for offers over £1,220,000 or in two lots as follows:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lot one: Balintore Cottage, farm buildings and land extending to approximately 32.42 acres – Offers Over £495,000.

Land at Hawksnest Farm.

Lot two: Buildings and land extending to approximately 165.63 acres – Offers Over £725,000.

Farm land at Hawksnest Farm.

The farm buildings at Hawksnest include, a range of traditional farm buildings split into a former byre, granary and stores, with a number of more modern storage and cattle sheds which may present alternative uses subject to obtaining necessary planning consents.