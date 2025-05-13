Very firm demand for all classes of cattle at Markethill Mart
All good quality beef bred cows sold to £344 for 724k at £2490 from a Gilford farmer followed by £337 for 758k at £2550 from a Belleeks producer.
Main demand for good quality beef bred cows from £280 to £321.
Bulls sold up to £311 for 890k Hereford at £2790.
Clean cattle sold to £383 for a Charolais bull 650k at £2490 from a Cullyhanna farmer.
The same owner received £364 for 678k bull at £2470.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £277 for 800k at £2230 from a Crumlin farmer followed by £272 for 816k at £2220 from a Poyntzpass producer.
All well fleshed Friesians from £250 to £268.
Plainer types from £180 to £230 and the poorest quality cows from £170 to £195 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Gilford farmer 724k £2490 £344.00; Belleeks farmer 758k £2550 £337.00; Banbridge farmer 742k £2470 £333.00; Cullyhanna farmer 658k £2110 £321.00; Banbridge farmer 604k £1890 £313.00; Tandragee farmer 600k £1790 £298.00; Jerrettspass farmer 670k £1950 £291.00; Banbridge farmer 680k £1940 £285.00 and Banbridge farmer 742k £2110 £284.
Friesian cull cows
Crumlin farmer 804k £2230 £277.00; Poyntzpass farmer 816k £2220 £272.00; Poyntzpass farmer 738k £1980 £268.00; Dromara farmer 738k £1940 £263.00; Mountnorris farmer 680k £1750 £257.00; Armagh farmer 736k £1870 £254.00 and Mountnorris farmer 608k £1520 £250.
Calves
110 calves sold in probably the best trade so far this year.
Good quality bull calves under two months old sold to a top of £900 for a Charolais from a Jerrettspass farmer followed by £850 and £840 both Belgian Blue.
Main demand for top quality bulls from £520 to £790 each paid for a Aberdeen Angus. Second quality bulls from £400 to £470.
Good quality Friesian bulls sold to £300 with others at £280 and £240 and several more from £170 to £230 each.
Heifer calves sold up to £670 for a Belgian Blue followed by £600 paid on three occasions for Charolais heifers.
Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £560.
Main demand for good quality heifers from £400 to £520.
Plainer types from £280 to £330 each. Reared bull calves sold to £980 for a Charolais with other at £930 and £900.
Reared heifer calves sold to £690, 670 and £610 each.
Bull calves
Charolais £900; Belgian Blue £850; Belgian Blue £840; Belgian Blue £810; Aberdeen Angus £790; Limousin £660; Belgian Blue £560; Belgian Blue £540; Aberdeen Angus £530 and Belgian Blue £520.
Friesian bull calves
Friesian £300; Friesian £280; Friesian £280; Friesian £240; Friesian £240; Friesian £240 and Friesian £170.
Heifer calves
Belgian Blue £670; Charolais £600; Charolais £600; Charolais £600; Aberdeen Angus £560; Charolais £520; Charolais £520; Belgian Blue £510; Charolais £510 and Hereford £500.